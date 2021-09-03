STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neetu Singh Kapoor reveals why she retired from Bollywood at age 20

Neetu Singh Kapoor has revealed why she retired from Bollywood at an early age, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor poses with his wife and actress Neetu Singh.

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor poses with his wife and actress Neetu Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Singh Kapoor has revealed why she retired from Bollywood at an early age, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The mother-daughter duo of Neetu Singh Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be the special guests and they will be revealing their life's extraordinary moments.

In a candid conversation, when host Kapil asked Neetu about the maximum films she did between the 70s to 80s, she replied: "Yes, I did maximum films between 1973 to 1980, around 70 to 80. I started at 5 and married at 20, it was 15 years of long experience in working."

When Kapil asked Neetu if she wished to do movies first or marriage to which the actress revealed: "I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia. So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films."

"As I wanted to rest because I had worked for 15 years in which I used to study, shoot and more. So, it was too hectic in these 15 years of struggle. I married at age 20 and later in a year Riddhima was born that's why we are friends," she concluded.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neetu Singh Kapoor Bollywood
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp