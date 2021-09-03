STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Outpouring of social media empathy for Sidharth Shukla's mother

Those who remember 'Bigg Boss 13' would recall the episode where Rita Shukla appeared on the show and won people's hearts.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla (Photo | Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The nation has lost a TV heartthrob and a mother, her favourite son. Those who remember 'Bigg Boss 13' would recall the episode where Rita Shukla appeared on the show and won people's hearts by being the doting mother to her son Sidharth.

On Friday, she appeared at the Oshiwara crematorium a shadow of her 'Big Boss 13' self, shattered by her son's death. Sidharth's fans, however, seem to have adopted the grieving mother Rita Shukla on social media. For some time, in fact, the hashtag #RitaMaa was trending on Twitter. There was an outpouring of empathy for her.

Fans remembered the 'Bigg Boss 13' episode where Rita Shukla appeared in a 'family special' in 2019, advising her son to dress well, comb his hair and spread happiness -- like any concerned mother would.

For the past two days, though, she has been receiving and accepting the condolences of a slew of Bollywood personalities, such as Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Rakhi Sawant, Asim Riaz, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Prince Narula, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, among many others, at her home in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidharth Shukla Sidharth Shukla Death
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp