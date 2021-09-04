STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hollywood actor and WWE star John Cena's photo tribute to Sidharth Shukla goes viral

John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly on September 2.

Published: 04th September 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor John Cena (L) and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Hollywood actor John Cena (L) and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla (Photo | WWE and Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor and WWE star John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly on September 2.

Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Sidharth's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor.

The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium.

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Cena WWE Hollywood Sidharth Shukla Sidharth Shukla death
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp