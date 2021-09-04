STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neetu Singh pens 'heartfelt' note for Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary

Neetu Singh took to social media on Saturday and shared an emotional note for her late husband actor Rishi Kapoor.

Published: 04th September 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor poses with his wife and actress Neetu Singh.

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor poses with his wife and actress Neetu Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Singh took to social media on Saturday and shared an emotional note for her late husband actor Rishi Kapoor. The day marked Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary.

Neetu uploaded a picture with Rishi and wrote how she learnt a lot about life with him, especially during the last year of his treatment.

"I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC... how we celebrated when his blood counts were high... we dined shopped laughed... in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better... hope n being strong is what he taught me... value each day," Neetu wrote on Instagram.

She continued: "We all miss him today!!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I'm sure he is celebrating with his family up there... Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. He battled leukaemia. He was 67.

