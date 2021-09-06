STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

"His smile won millions of hearts": Karan Johar pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss OTT

Karan Johar, who worked with Sidharth Shukla in his 2014 production "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", got emotional as he paid homage to the actor.

Published: 06th September 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla (Photo | Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Remembering Sidharth Shukla on reality show "Bigg Boss OTT", filmmaker Karan Johar said the actor's sudden demise has left everyone "numb".

The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show "Balika Vadhu" and as the winner of "Bigg Boss 13", died on Thursday.

During the latest episode of "Bigg Boss OTT", hosted by Johar, makers played a video montage of Shukla's journey on the show.

The filmmaker, who worked with Shukla in his 2014 production "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", got emotional as he paid homage to the actor.

"Sidharth Shukla was a name that had become an important part of our lives. He was the favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. A friend, not only to me but countless others from our industry. He suddenly left us," he said.

Johar choked while talking about Shukla and said the late actor's legacy will continue to live.

"This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can't even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts. The love of his millions of fans is a testimony to how popular and loved he was. Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla, you shall be missed forever," he said.

The model-turned-actor made his debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na" and attained popularity with "Balika Vadhu".

Besides daily soaps, Shukla also participated in reality shows "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Bosss 13 karan johar Sidharth Shukla Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp