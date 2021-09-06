"His smile won millions of hearts": Karan Johar pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss OTT

By PTI

MUMBAI: Remembering Sidharth Shukla on reality show "Bigg Boss OTT", filmmaker Karan Johar said the actor's sudden demise has left everyone "numb".

The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show "Balika Vadhu" and as the winner of "Bigg Boss 13", died on Thursday.

During the latest episode of "Bigg Boss OTT", hosted by Johar, makers played a video montage of Shukla's journey on the show.

The filmmaker, who worked with Shukla in his 2014 production "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", got emotional as he paid homage to the actor.

"Sidharth Shukla was a name that had become an important part of our lives. He was the favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. A friend, not only to me but countless others from our industry. He suddenly left us," he said.

Johar choked while talking about Shukla and said the late actor's legacy will continue to live.

"This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can't even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts. The love of his millions of fans is a testimony to how popular and loved he was. Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla, you shall be missed forever," he said.

The model-turned-actor made his debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na" and attained popularity with "Balika Vadhu".

Besides daily soaps, Shukla also participated in reality shows "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".