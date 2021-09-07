Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor on their film No Means No

By Express News Service

Gulshan Grover and Sharad Kapoor will be seen in Vikash Verma’s No Means No. The film, based on a true story, will hit screens on November 5. Produced by G7 Films Poland, No Means No is tipped to give a boost to the country’s tourism.

The cast includes Deep Raj Rana, Nazia Hassan and Kat Kristian from India; and Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Sylwia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik and Anna Ador from Poland. Shreya Ghoshal and Hariharan have voiced songs in the film. “No Means No is a first joint (film) venture between Poland and India,” Gulshan shares. “The credit goes to my dear friend and filmmaker Vikash Verma and the Government of Poland. This is going to be one of the interesting films and I’m really excited about it.”