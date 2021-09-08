Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

By Online Desk

Actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning.

There is no clarity yet on the cause of her death.

Akshay, who flew back to Mumbai from London after his mother was hospitalised on Monday, took to Twitter to share his grief.

Calling her his 'core', Akshay wrote: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

The actor had earlier expressed gratitude to everyone concerned, stating that it is a "tough hour" for his family.

"Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," Kumar had earlier tweeted.