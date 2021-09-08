STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Always craving a challenging role: Raj Arjun on playing RM Veerappan in 'Thalaivii'

Raj has appeared in Hindi films like Raees, Secret Superstar, and the recent Shershaah. His last Tamil appearance was in Watchman (2019), also directed by A. L. Vijay.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Raj Arjun

Actor Raj Arjun

By Express News Service

Actor Raj Arjun plays the role of R.M. Veerappan in Thalaivii. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut, is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and film legend J Jayalalithaa.

Raj has appeared in Hindi films like Raees, Secret Superstar, and the recent Shershaah. His last Tamil appearance was in Watchman (2019), also directed by A. L. Vijay.

Talking about his role in Thalaivii, Raj says, “I’m playing R.M. Veerappan who is the backbone of MGR Kazhagam party. 

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut slams major multiplex chains for refusing to screen 'Thalaivii'

A man who has vision of ideal Tamil Nadu, whose heart and soul resides in this state and wants to develop it as one of the best one. He is the strong pillar of his party who has worked everything possible besides his own life for the party to reach heights. For me, he is an honest, clean, hardworking and ideal person in his thoughts.”

Raj adds he had great time working with Thalaivii’s cast. “It was a wonderful experience working with  Kangana and senior actors like Nassar sir, Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani sir. I thoroughly enjoyed it.” Thalaivii is releasing in theatres on September 10.

