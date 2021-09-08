Always craving a challenging role: Raj Arjun on playing RM Veerappan in 'Thalaivii'

By Express News Service

Actor Raj Arjun plays the role of R.M. Veerappan in Thalaivii. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut, is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and film legend J Jayalalithaa.

Raj has appeared in Hindi films like Raees, Secret Superstar, and the recent Shershaah. His last Tamil appearance was in Watchman (2019), also directed by A. L. Vijay.

Talking about his role in Thalaivii, Raj says, “I’m playing R.M. Veerappan who is the backbone of MGR Kazhagam party.

A man who has vision of ideal Tamil Nadu, whose heart and soul resides in this state and wants to develop it as one of the best one. He is the strong pillar of his party who has worked everything possible besides his own life for the party to reach heights. For me, he is an honest, clean, hardworking and ideal person in his thoughts.”

Raj adds he had great time working with Thalaivii’s cast. “It was a wonderful experience working with Kangana and senior actors like Nassar sir, Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani sir. I thoroughly enjoyed it.” Thalaivii is releasing in theatres on September 10.