STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bobby Deol wins Best Actor for 'Aashram' at 27th Lions Gold Awards

While Bobby Deol was honoured with the Best Actor OTT Star award for his web series 'Aashram', Debina was bestowed with the Social Media Influencer Award.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Bobby Deol-starrer 'Aashram'.

A still from Bobby Deol-starrer 'Aashram'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Bobby Deol and Debina Bonnerjee have been felicitated by the Governer of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the 27th Lions Gold Awards 2021. While Bobby Deol was honoured with the Best Actor OTT Star award for his web series 'Aashram', Debina was bestowed with the Social Media Influencer Award.

Talking about the award, Bobby said: "It's an honour to receive the Best Actor OTT Star award for my web series 'Aashram' at the 27th Sol Lions Gold Awards 2021. I would like to thank the makers of the show for their amazing work, gripping story line and their belief in me for playing the character of Baba Nirala! All I can say is that it is only onwards and upwards from here so thank you to the team of Lions Club Of Mumbai for this award."

Expressing her gratitude, Debina shared: "I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award."

The awards function on Tuesday evening at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai was attended by Army officials, dignitaries and notable Bollywood personalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bobby Deol Lions Gold Awards Aashram
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp