Diana Penty-starrer 'Shiddat' to release on Disney+ Hotstar next month

'Shiddat', starring Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, will be released on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Shiddat', starring Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, will be released on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is described as a love story.

The streaming platform shared the release date of the film along with a poster featuring Kaushal and Madan on their official Twitter account.

"Watch Kartika & Jaggi take over the world with their Shiddat wala pyaar. Shiddat Trailer 13thSeptember #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," the tweet read.

'Shiddat' was earlier scheduled to be released in September last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Madan stars opposite Kaushal in the film, Raina is paired opposite Penty.

The story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Rattan.

'Shiddat' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar.

