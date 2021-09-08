STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Horror comedy genre in danger of getting over-exposed: Saif Ali Khan ahead of 'Bhoot Police' release

Saif is not very excited about an OTT release for his upcoming 'Bhoot Police', because he feels happy with the work he has done in the movie.

Published: 08th September 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: His one-liners set the audience rolling on the floor laughing with his performance as 'Boris' in 'Go Goa Gone' and he is now all set to tickle the funny bone once again with his performance in 'Bhoot Police', a horror comedy, a genre which actor Saif Ali Khan feels is in danger of getting over exposed.

A slew of horror comedies such as 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' are set to release after 'Bhoot Police'.

Talking to IANS, Saif spoke about the sudden spotlight on the genre.

"I think it is in danger of getting over exposed and you have to find a way to make it different. Also I think a lot of the situations tend to be similar and we have to put our minds to it now and come up with a different looking and feeling ghost," Saif, who is the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late star cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, said.

The 51-year-old star finds horror-comedy an exciting genre.

"But one film has started to look a little bit like another because I think the ghost is looking the same. That is a great cause of concern and I think we all need to wake up to that. I think we made an effort in our film to be different in that sense," he said.

Saif agrees that the genre is popular among all age groups.

"I think there is something nice about being scared and not so scared and mixing that up with a good laugh. That extreme of emotion is something that people enjoy. Sometimes opposites become quite interesting," he said.

'Bhoot Police', which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever, will release on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Saif is not very excited about an OTT release because he feels happy with the work he has done in the movie.

"Well, this is why I don't like to make plans in my career because everything was going really quite well after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Jawani Jaaneman' and 'Bunty Babli'. This was supposed to be a nice cinematic event that would translate to a step up in life in terms of career and work...So, it is a little disappointing," he said.

"Ideally you make a horror comedy because you want people to watch it in a communal atmosphere in a theatre but having said that we are very lucky as actors that we have another medium to display our work," Saif, who is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, added.

The actor feels grateful and happy that people are going to see their work.

He says it is "one of my better performances".

Saif concluded: "I think it is a good movie. In a way, I am disappointed that it is not coming to theatres and we are in the middle of a pandemic and everybody's disappointed about that...is another way of me saying I am very proud of the movie. It would have been nice in theatres."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhoot police Saif Ali Khan Bhoot Police release
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp