'I feel inspired looking at him': Jitendra Kumar on rapport with 'Kota Factory' co-star Mayur More

Kota Factory S2 focuses on Vaibhav as he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with Jeetu Bhaiya and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More will resume their mentor-mentee track in Kota Factory season 2. The new season premieres on Netflix on September 24.

Speaking about working with Mayur More, who plays Vaibhav, Jitendra said, “I work with young people, people younger than me—they’re very confident. They’re very relaxed. I’m not like that. I’m very stressed. I have all these thoughts in my mind. I’m half prepared sometimes and sometimes even when I’m fully prepared I get anxious about it.

When I see these guys, they look very stress-free and they have a lot of fun on set. Especially Mayur. Mayur was slightly serious in the first season but even he’s in a more fun space now. So watching them I feel like someone could show me the way to be like this. So I feel inspired looking at him.”

Kota Factory S2 focuses on Vaibhav as he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with Jeetu Bhaiya and the looming pressure of getting into IIT. The show is directed by director Raghav Subbu.

