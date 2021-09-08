STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh's party track 'Kanta Laga' out now

Singers Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh released their party track 'Kanta Laga' on Wednesday.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh (Photo | Yo Yo Honey Singh Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh released their party track 'Kanta Laga' on Wednesday.

The three singers, who are teaming up for the first time, are sure that the song will be enjoyed by all music buffs.

"I've sung with Tony and Yo Yo Honey Singh earlier. It was a lot of fun to get together for 'Kanta Laga'. Singing for it with these two artistes was a party itself and now that it's out we invite you all to come party with us," says Neha.

Adding to this, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, "This is the collaboration that I was very excited about and I'm glad that it's out now. May the party continue and I hope through 'Kanta' the listeners have something they can enjoy."

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song is released under Anshul Garg's label Desi Music Factory. The music producer dedicates this song to fans of all three singers.

"It is heartwarming to have listeners wait for 'Kanta Laga' eagerly. We dedicate this song to all the fans of Neha, Tony and Honey across the world. Putting this song together was an exciting experience for the entire team and we're happy to be able to share our labour of love with the listeners," says Anshul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neha Kakkar Yo Yo Honey Singh Kanta Laga
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp