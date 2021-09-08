STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neha, Tony Kakkar set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests

This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests.

It will be interesting to see how both will be playing different games with the housemates and talking about their favourite connections. Neha and Tony will also be interacting with the host Karan Johar.

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are already in news as their new song 'Kanta Laga' has been released. This song has been making a splash on the internet as soon as it came out.

Both will also be interacting with the contestants also. As all contestants are playing single now with no connection, no strings attached in the house, it would be more intriguing to see the reactions of the housemates and whom Neha and Tony choose as their favourite ones.

Meanwhile, in the recent episodes Bigg Boss announced the nomination task in which the already safe contestants - Nishant and Raqesh got the power to give any two nominated contestants a disadvantage right in the beginning of the task, and the decision had to be taken with "Apsi Sehemati" (mutual agreement).

After several disagreements, finally, the two nominated Neha and Pratik. It was shocking for Pratik to know that Raqesh had taken his name, Pratik got angry with Raqesh but that was his decision. Finally Neha, Pratik, Moose, Divya and Shamita were nominated.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming on Voot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss OTT Neha Kakkar Tony Kakkar
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp