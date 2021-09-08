Diana Penty, Radhika Madan starrer Shiddat to release on Hotstar on October 1

By Express News Service

Shiddat, an upcoming romantic drama starring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1. The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Maddock Films. Its trailer is set to drop on September 13.

The makers made the announcement with a new poster, featuring Sunny and Radhika. Shiddat follows the journey of two couples. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Ratan. It was shot in London, Glasgow and Punjab.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Radhika described Shiddat as her ‘first romantic commercial film’. The actor essays a swimmer in the film. “It’s a nice, young love story. It’s also something I have not done before. I hope it offers a different flavour to the audience and they like it. They’ve never seen this side of me,” Radhika had said. Sunny Kaushal has been in Gold, Bhangra Pa Le and the Amazon Original series The Forgotten Army.