Take two: All eyes on Nakuul Mehta in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Nakuul is known for his roles in Ishqbaaaz (2016) and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012).

Published: 08th September 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nakuul Mehta (Photo | Instagram)

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

All eyes are on Nakuul Mehta as the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which released this week. We caught up with the Mumbai-based actor to find out more about his reprisal of the role of Ram Kapoor (played by actor Ram Kapoor in the original) in the reboot of the original show.

Nakuul is known for his roles in Ishqbaaaz (2016) and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012). Of course, lately his OTT outings including I Don’t Watch TV (Disney+ Hotstar) in 2016 (which he co-produced) and Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Zee5) in 2020 garnered ample appreciation. Excerpts from an interview.What can we look forward to in this reboot? Also, you’re pairing up with Disha Parmar after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, so how is the reunion panning out?

I’m very excited to take on the mantle of a story, which at its core is about urban loneliness and the hope of maybe finding companionship or love at an age which society might deem a bit late. Given it’s been a decade since the show was first aired, this gap still exists in society and as an actor I find it beautiful to have the opportunity to sink my teeth into a role like this. Also, I’m thrilled to reunite with my first ever co-star on TV, Disha. We are working together after nearly eight years and there is an unsaid comfort we share, which makes work uncomplicated.

You also have a few OTT series to your credit, including one you made yourself. Can we expect something more from you soon on OTT?I’m looking forward to taking the franchise of Never Kiss Your Best Friend ahead with a new season. The web is a very exciting space for me. Although my focus remains Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and television right now, I’m hoping I will be able to make time to balance both mediums.

