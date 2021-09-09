STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm a little shy about calling myself a star: Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood is known for its bigger-than-life films, but Bhumi Pednekar has stood her ground on featuring only in 'message-driven' films and calls herself fortunate.

Published: 09th September 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: On her debut in 2015, Bhumi Pednekar took critics by surprise, and won awards, by playing an overweight bride who speaks up for her rights in the romantic comedy 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. Since then, Bhumi Pednekar has given a string of hits with meaningful cinema.

She has been seen in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Bala', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', and many more such critically acclaimed films.

But is Bhumi comfortable with the 'star tag? In an interview with IANS, the actress, who started out as an assistant to Shanoo Sharma, the casting director of Yash Raj Films, made the confession: "I am a little shy to call myself a star."

She insists she is an actor "who has received a lot of love". Bhumi said: "I think the definition of stardom has changed across different generations. But yes, I am grateful that my films are appreciated and people love me and I am going to continue doing whatever I do on and off screen."

Hindi cinema is known for its bigger-than-life films, but Bhumi has stood her ground on featuring only in 'message-driven' films and calls herself fortunate.

"I have always been keen that my films should have a positive message along with entertainment, as that's what cinema is primarily meant to do," Bhumi said.

She added: "I feel that's how films in the future would also be. If someone is spending two hours watching a film, or my piece of content, it must lead to some kind of a positive change in their mindset."

As a public figure, Bhumi is doing her bit for the world too. In 2019, she launched the 'Climate Warrior' campaignto raise awareness on environmental protection and global warming.

So, is it time for Hindi cinema to raise issues related to climate change and sustainable lifestyles, pat came the reply from Bhumi: "Yes! I feel it's high time that Hindi cinema starts showing a sustainable way of living in their films."

She added: "As a fraternity we are woke and I personally would like to believe that we are more conscious than other industries, but I still feel we aren't doing enough."

Bhumi, incidentally, has named as India's first M.A.C global cosmetics brand ambassador because of her efforts towards climate conservation and sustainability and also her body of work.

In fact, she makes sure that the sets she works on do not use plastic bottles and single-use plastics as much as possible.

Bhumi concluded: "I know it's difficult, but I try to make my ecosystem as sustainable as possible. I do feel that we need narratives in films/movies that send out the message because they are the most powerful medium to get the message across to the masses."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp