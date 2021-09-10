STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Satyajeet Dubey, Revathi-starrer 'Aye Zindagi' to go on floors on September 12

Actors Satyajeet Dubey and Revathi's upcoming drama movie "Aye Zindagi" will start production in Mumbai on September 12.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Satyajeet Dubey and Revathi will be starring in 'Aye Zindagi'.

Actors Satyajeet Dubey and Revathi will be starring in 'Aye Zindagi'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Satyajeet Dubey and Revathi's upcoming drama movie "Aye Zindagi" will start production here on September 12.

The movie, which hails from Platoon One Films, is described as a human drama about life and its many paradoxes.

It will be directed by debutante filmmaker Anirban, the makers said in a statement.

Set against the backdrop of ethical organ transplants, the film explores the beauty of relationships and the interconnectedness of lives as the quirks of fate and the whims of destiny shake the foundations of our best laid plans, as per the official plotline.

"As a doctor, people share with me their most intimate secrets, hopes and desires which gives me a unique window into human existence. I have personally lived with this story for many years, and I am excited to bring it to screen with such a talented cast and crew.

"With this true story of loss, love, grief, and redemption, I hope the audiences will be able to appreciate the beauty of the human spirit and the life-changing power of ethical organ transplants, where death is not just the end of something, it is also the beginning of a new life," Anirban said.

Besides lead actors Dubey and Revathi, the film's cast also include Indu Thampy, Hemant Kher, Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank and Mahesh Sharma.

Revathi said she agreed to the movie as she was moved by Anirban's passion and vision for the project.

"Even though it's a very heartening story and a feel good one too, I know it is going to be a challenging one as a hospital is not an easy location to shoot an entire film," she added, Dubey, who currently stars in Amazon series "Mumbai Diaries 26/11", said "Aye Zindagi" is the most "emotionally and physically challenging" project of his career.

The actor will play the role of a young man with liver cirrhosis.

"I was drawn to this story as it is beautifully written and based on a true story that makes reality sound stranger than fiction. It moved me not just as an actor but also as a human, and made me want to disappear into this role," he added.

"Aye Zindagi" is produced by Platoon One Films' Shiladitya Bora, who earlier backed the 2020 National Award-winning Marathi film "Picasso" and "Yours Truly", starring Soni Razdan and Pankaj Tripathi.

About the new movie, the producer said, "When we first heard the incredible true story of the real people on which the film is based, we knew it deserved to be told on screen not only for its rich and engaging narrative but also for the sheer beauty of human relationships that are built around ethical organ donations."

"Cinema is a powerful medium to reach a large audience, and we believe this story will resonate with the audience as well as bring a fresh perspective on a complex and often misunderstood subject," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aye Zindagi Satyajeet Dubey Revathi
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp