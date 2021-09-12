STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have sold rights to 'Go Goa Gone' and moved on, says Saif Ali Khan

Published: 12th September 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das are all confirmed to return for the sequel to their hit zombie comedy 'Go Goa Gone'.

'Go Goa Gone' poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan says he is no longer associated with the "Go Goa Gone" franchise as a producer.

Khan, who also starred in the 2013 Hindi-language zombie black-comedy film, backed the movie along with Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla of Eros international.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, "Go Goa Gone" follows three men -- played by Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari -- whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare.

In the movie, Khan played the role of Boris, a Russian mafioso-turned-zombie hunter who is originally from Delhi.

Asked about the status of the film's sequel, the 51-year-old actor told PTI, "I don't know about ‘Go Goa Gone 2'. I've got nothing to do with it anymore. I sold all the rights and moved on from that sort of thing. 

In an interview with PTI last year, Vijan said the plot of 'Go Goa Gone 2' will centre around aliens, unlike its predecessor which was a comedy about zombies.

"Zombie element won't be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like the same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey."

"We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new," Vijan had told PTI.

Up next for Khan is the remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster "Vikram Vedha", in which he will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan.

Their last outing was the romantic-drama "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", which was released in 2002.

"I have seen the original 'Vikram Vedha' and I am very excited about shooting it with Hrithik for this new film," he said.

The shoot for "Vikram Vedha" is expected to begin from November.

Khan is also looking forward to his other project "Adipurush", the shoot of which commenced in February.

Helmed by Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame, the multilingual period saga is an on-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana, which features Telugu star Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

The actor said the creative team of "Adipurush" is leaving no stone unturned to present "the correct portrayal of religion, history and mythology" in the film.

"The film is very unique and different. I am not concerned about 'Adipurush' at all because the director, the writer and the entire creative organisation are highly educated in the material they are doing. It is impossible to imagine them to put one foot wrong also as far as the correct portrayal of religion, history and mythology goes, they cannot make a mistake," he added.

Last year, Khan's remarks over presenting a "humane" side to the character of Lankesh in "Adipurush" created a stir on social media and he had later issued an apology for his comments saying it was never his intention to hurt people's sentiments.

Backed by T-Series, the film is described as a celebration of "the victory of good over evil".

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, "Adipurush" is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

