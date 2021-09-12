STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonu Sood's fan to release a song dedicated to the actor

Arun Kumar Nikam, a Surat-based singer who started life as a vegetable seller, is all set to release a music video dedicated to Sonu Sood.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:02 PM

Actor Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Some time back, an admirer of Bollywood star and social worker Sonu Sood, bicycled his way to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro and unfurled a poster hailing the star. Now, Arun Kumar Nikam, a Surat-based singer who started life as a vegetable seller, is all set to release a music video - 'Dil se hai salaam' - dedicated to the actor.

Announcing this, Nikam said it was his way of showing his respect to the actor, who turned out to be a "real-life hero", standing by ordinary people when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

"I am inspired by Sonu Sood's good deeds and want to pay my tribute to him," Nikam said. "The song is really special for me. The purpose of the release is to reach out to the largest possible audience. If the song gets positive feedback, my efforts will be rewarded, and doors to the industry will open up for me."

The song, set to the music of Gaurav Kumar, has been written and sung by Nikam. He has also directed the music video. After recording the song, Nikam met the actor and got his go-ahead. It will be released on Monday, September 13.

