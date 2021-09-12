STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

TV serials and web series have distinct audiences, say Ravi Dubey, Ankita Lokhande

Popular television series 'Pavitra Rishta' is all set to return on the OTT platform ZEE5 for its new season, 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ankita Lokhande (R) and Shaheer Sheikh on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita Lokhande (R) and Shaheer Sheikh on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'. (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: At the beginning of the year, one of the earlier popular television series 'Jamai Raja' reappeared for its new season as 'Jamai 2.0', starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma. The web series was well-received.

Now that another popular television series 'Pavitra Rishta' is all set to return on the OTT platform ZEE5 for its new season, 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', IANS caught up with Ankita Lokhande and Ravi Dubey to find out how these lead actors view the transition from one medium to another.

The question begging an answer is whether television will lose out to OTT platforms in the battle for eyeballs? Or, will both co-exist, albeit warily.

In her conversation with IANS, Ankita said: "I think our idea of releasing the new season of 'Pavitra Rishta' is in a way, bringing or expanding the television audience to the OTT platform. Of course, the independent audience of OTT platforms has only grown and there will also be an audience who will watch TV and OTT both."

"But there still exists a generation gap and content differences between television and OTT shows. In small towns, in the generation of our parents and grandparents, there's still that interest in watching family dramas on television, whereas OTT has offered a lot of exciting shows in genres such as thrillers, murder mysteries and action dramas, all aimed mainly at a younger audience."

The show 'Pavitra Rishta' first aired in 2009. As lead cast, it featured the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. The new season releases on September 15 on ZEE5 featuring Ankita and Shaheer Sheikh.

"A show such as Pavitra Rishta, which is a love story that revolves around Manav- Archana and the involvement of their families too, makes a perfect choice for both generations. I also think there are not many shows on OTT platforms that are a love-story as well as a family drama. Therefore, I think our show releasing on OTT will bring my older fans to the new platform as well as the already existing audience to a new exciting series. The coexisting of both sections of the audience will happen in near future," Ankita believes.

The coexistence of parallel audiences is a factor that even Ravi Dubey recognises. 'Jamai Raja' was a success on TV when it was first aired in 2014. The second season of the show 'Jamai 2.0' was released on ZEE5 in 2019, and achieved an equal measure of success. The sequel to the second season, 'Jamai 2.0 Season 2', started streaming in 2021.

"I think there are adequate numbers of audience for both television and OTT and also we have numbers to support that. So, I do not think TV series are losing their audience to OTT platforms anyway, but yes, with time, OTT audiences are increasing.

"When we get the TV ratings every Thursday and if we compare them with the ratings that used to come before the OTT boom, we see that there are shows that are doing as good or as badly as they did before OTT happened. Yes, with great stories and superior production qualities, OTT platforms have set a benchmark but that does not mean TV shows lost their glory," Ravi told IANS.

He added: "Whether it is regional language shows, national or international shows, TV shows are trending on a daily basis and that is the reason why TV series are still made. TV is also doing fairly well. If it hasn't grown in the last 5 years, like the way OTT space did, it also didn't go down. TV is here to stay, so is OTT. What I feel is, there will be integration of television and OTT audiences. The success of 'Jamai Raja' and 'Jamai 2.0' and its latest season is a result of that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ankita Lokhande Ravi Dubey Pavitra Rishta
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp