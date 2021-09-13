STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai back on Global Citizen Festival list, Anil Kapoor to host show

The well-known global festival Global Citizen Live's broadcast has once again listed Mumbai as one of the host cities of the show.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:07 PM

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The well-known global festival Global Citizen Live's broadcast has once again listed Mumbai as one of the host cities of the show. Mumbai will be part of the worldwide broadcast on September 25 and will be representing India. The event will be hosted by actor Anil Kapoor.

The last time Mumbai was part of the Global list was in 2016.

The show, which is in partnership with Wizcraft will have appearances by Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Global Citizen Live aims in India and G20 to reduce carbon emissions in line with preventing more than 1.5 degree Celsius of global warming. It calls on the wealthiest nations to deliver on promise to give $100 billion annually to address climate needs of developing countries; timed to UN General Assembly and G20 and COP26 climate meetings.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra said, "When it comes to climate change, we are running out of time to reverse the damage caused. I am confident that the Global Citizen Festival will steer a mass movement on the world stage to fight climate change now."

Liza Henshaw, COO, Global Citizen, "Five years ago, we held our first Global Citizen festival in Mumbai. We were amazed at the reaction and warm reception we received from the hundreds of thousands of global citizens, the City of Mumbai and the Maharashtra State. Global Citizens across India are an essential part of our movement, and we are proud to return to Mumbai for Global Citizen Live."

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder, Wizcraft, said "We are thrilled and honoured to be working with the Global Citizen team again. The historic moment that we created together in November 2016 with Global Citizen Festival India moved our country to a new level of advocacy and an understanding of how one voice, one action can make a difference. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to be working with the team again to bring Mumbai and India to the world with this momentous special edition in September. There is an exciting show being planned at our beautiful and iconic Gateway of India, for Global Citizens everywhere."

With more yet to be announced, Global Citizen Live has revealed line-ups for its COVID-19-compliant, free-ticketed events in: Los Angeles (presented by Verizon) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer, New York City (presented by Citi and Cisco) with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, among others.

