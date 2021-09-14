STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acting for me is not only medium to earn fame, money: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripath says that acting is a means to renew himself which enables him to create characters with utmost authenticity.

Published: 14th September 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripath says that acting is a means to renew himself which enables him to create characters with utmost authenticity.

Pankaj made his debut with a minor role in the film 'Run' in 2004 but it was Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' that put the spotlight on him.

Over the years, his characters have remained etched in the minds such as the doting and progressive father in 'Gunjan Saxena' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', the real estate tycoon in 'Gurgaon', the menacing Kaleen Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur', 'Stree' or a CRPF officer in 'Newton'.

He says: "Acting for me is not only a medium to earn fame and money but through acting, I explore my inner being and reinvent myself."

Pankaj added that acting tends to revitalise his energy and senses of touch.

He said: "Acting tends to revitalize my energy and senses of touch, feel, and taste, which ultimately enables me to perform my art with sincerity and honesty."

