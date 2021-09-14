STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Haathi Mere Saathi' gave me chance to rekindle my love for nature: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati says his film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' is very close to his heart because he has always supported the cause to conserve wildlife.

Published: 14th September 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi'.

A still from Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rana Daggubati says his film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' is very close to his heart because he has always supported the cause to conserve wildlife and added that the movie gave him a chance to rekindle his love for nature.

"Prabu Solomon (director) insisted we shoot the film at real locations with the best possible natural setting. The movie is very close to my heart because I have always supported the cause to save our wildlife," Rana said.

The actor took a brief 15-day training with Kumki elephant trainers to be able to get into his character Bandev's shoes.

"The film gave me a chance to connect with the mighty elephants, adapt to their surroundings and see why they are called the protectors of the wild. I still remember we had some shots where all the elephants walked together, and we could feel the ground shake," he recalled.

Rana added: "That was the moment I actually felt their mighty presence. 'Haathi Mere Saathi' gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature."

'Haathi Mere Saathi' will premiere on Zee Cinema on September 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati Haathi Mere Saathi
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp