STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Hasal' starring Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey explores darkness inside us

Director Ravi Singh says his movie 'Hasal' is all about the darkness that is there inside every individual.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Ravi Singh says his movie 'Hasal' is all about the darkness that is there inside every individual.

On sharing about the film, Ravi Singh reveals: "This is the story of life, the story of the darkness prevailing in every human being, some have the courage to thrive with it, some have the courage to find the obscure parts of themselves, some hustle to standout and shine like the moon, some have the fire of revenge. It is a hustle story of four lives and their struggle to live."

This film showcases the fundamental darkness that one hides which lies within every individual. It depicts how all the four characters in the film enjoy, accept and celebrate their struggles and try to live with it in a better way.

Stating about the whole idea of writing this film, Ravi adds: "The film consists of 4 stories and I got inspiration from my surroundings through observation. So, these are not imaginary characters and are adapted from real lives. I just gave words to the them. It's a story that resides in every family, city, village, etc. It's a story of common people like us."

'Hasal' featuring Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Raghav Juyal and Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat as a female protagonist is written and directed by Ravi Singh and produced by Jayesh Patel. Presented by Bravo Entertainment, the film will go on floors in December. The first shoot schedule will take place in Varanasi. It also stars Ishtiyak Khan in a pivotal role.

Producer Jayesh Patel really liked the set up of the story and he comments: "Writer-director Ravi narrated me this story in January this year. I really liked the set-up and treatment of the genre and the story. Then, the cast suited for the role agreed to do it, we just went ahead. Pre-production has been completed. Workshop with the actors has been scheduled for the entire November. And, we will start shooting in the first week of December in Varanasi."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Mishra Ranvir Shorey Hasal
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp