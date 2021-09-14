STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Shershaah' has changed people's impression towards my creative choices: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, who was tasked with playing the war hero, is touched by the unprecedented love of the audience coming his way for 'Shershaah'.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah'.

A still from Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says the success of "Shershaah" has "charged him up" for his future projects as he now feels more confident about his instincts as an artiste.

The Vishnu Varadhan-directored film released last month on Amazon Prime Video and earned acclaim for sensitively piecing together the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war.

He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Malhotra, who was tasked with playing the war hero, is touched by the unprecedented love of the audience coming his way for "Shershaah".

"I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That's the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. 'Shershaah' has definitely changed people's impression towards my creative choices and instincts.

"It just makes it easy for me. If tomorrow, I have a creative suggestion they (the makers) will possibly consider it and give it more weight than before," Malhotra told PTI.

Hailed by many as the actor's career-best, the film's success tastes sweeter as Malhotra was deeply invested in bringing the story to life for the last five years.

The actor said though there were moments of "emotional pressure" during the film's making, he is glad the makers believed in his calibre.

"It gives you a great sense of validation that your instincts were not wrong. Now we can say all the decisions we made were in the correct direction. It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed...It charges me up for future projects, that this is the level of passion and dedication that I need to put in all my films to get this kind of response," he added.

Malhotra, whose last few releases like "A Gentleman", "Aiyaary" and "Jabariya Jodi" did not do well at the box office, said living up to the expectations of the Hindi film audience, which he feels is the most "honest and brutal" group on social media, is gratifying.

"Our industry is extremely volatile, with ups and downs every Friday. People build you up and write you off instantly within weekends. That's also a learning, that this is how the industry is.

"As a person, I was more inclined in being myself in an industry which likes to expect every actor to put himself out there and say things out loud. I like to lay low, let my work do the talking. Possibly in the recent years, I didn't have that amount of work to speak for itself and now when it is there with 'Shershaah', it all makes sense," he added.

In "Shershaah", the 36-year-old actor said he applied the learning from his previous works.

The action he did in filmmaker duo Raj-DK's "A Gentleman" helped him perform his stunts "seamlessly" in the war drama and the love story from "Jabariya Jodi" made him realise he had to do it differently in "Shershaah".

"In trying to make the audience feel something, sometimes you digress and falter. In that digressing and faltering, you gain experience...Over the years, all the films in the past have helped me be more precise, whether in a love story or in action. 'Shershaah' had an amalgamation of both.

"I have all these wonderful films to thank for my performance in 'Shershaah'. If I hadn't gone through that phase, I wouldn't have possibly pushed myself more, dive into detailing, prepping...," he added Malhotra will be next seen in espionage thriller "Mission Majnu" and "Thank God", a slice of life comedy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp