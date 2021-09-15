Shoojit Sircar-produced 'Deep6' sets world premiere at 26th Busan International Film Festival

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's production "Deep6", featuring actors Tillotama Shome and Chandan Roy Sanyal, will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The film will be screened under the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, which presents widespread themes and styles and comprises new and exceptional films by Asian cine-artistes, a release from the makers read.

Directed by Madhuja Mukherjee, the film is produced by Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Pvt Ltd, Avik Mukhopadhayay and Editfx Studios.

"Deep6" is set in 2011 Kolkata and also stars Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh, Sumanta Mukherjee and Soumitra Chatterjee, who makes a posthumous appearance in the movie.

The iconic Bengali star, who died in November last year, will be seen in an "emblematic scene making it one of his last and beguiling performances", the makers said.

Sircar said he is honoured to have "Deep6" premiere globally at the festival.

"I have known Madhuja for many years and it's been a privilege to work with her and my close personal friend Avik Mukhopadhyay on this unique film.

"Ronnie and I are always looking to present evolved and out of the box content, and it was a great experience teaming up with people who share the same vision for 'Deep6,'" the filmmaker said in a statement.

Mukherjee described the film as a "battleground of love, death, despair and desire."

"It's an extraordinary story of an ordinary woman Mitul - played with great dynamism by Tillotama Shome - who strives to change things which appear fossilised. Amongst the many Kolkata chronicles, this is my story -- told from a woman's point of view. At one level, it is a straightforward narrative about us - women - who shared a political dream and endured the intellectual big brothers; at another level, it progressively became an account about collective wants, dilemmas, oversights, vulnerabilities and the city neighbourhoods," the director said.

BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15.

Filmmaker Aparna Sen's feature "The Rapist", starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania, is another Indian movie, set to premiere at the festival in 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section.

The movie, which is nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the film gala, chronicles the journey of three protagonists and how their lives get entwined because of one horrific incident.

Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is also nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award for his latest feature "No Land's Man" starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The drama, which deals with discrimination and hate crimes based on race, religion, and nationality, has music by AR Rahman.