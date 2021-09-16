STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee replies to fan asking who is best among him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi

Manoj Bajpayee had the sweetest reply for a fan asking other social media users who is the best among Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.

Published: 16th September 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National award-winning star Manoj Bajpayee had the sweetest reply for a fan asking other social media users who is the best among Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.

Bajpayee undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following! Fans get amazed while seeing him acting his heart out for delivering the best of his performance on screen.

On Thursday, a social media user posted a collage picture featuring Bajpayee, Nawaz and Pankaj on Twitter. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Who is the best?" and tagged the three actors of Indian cinema in the caption.

'The Family Man' actor was quick to notice the tweet and instead of ignoring it, he replied to the user by writing, "These two names (nawaz and Pankaj) are THE best !!! Mera naam dekar aapne mera ohada badha diya !!! Dhanyavaad!!" (By giving my name you raised my status!!! Thank you!!)

The Padma Shri actor's reply is winning hearts all over the internet and fans chimed to the comments section to appreciate him for his generosity.

One fan wrote, "Forget the comparison had Manoj been in Hollywood he would have easily won the triple crown of acting by now."

While, another wrote, " You are the best Sir but a little modest than others .. we love you so much and wish you best always."

For the unversed, the trio has shared the screen space in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'- the crime film produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The actors are amongst the much-loved method actors of Indian cinema. The three also are the recipients of the National Film Award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi Nawazuddin Siddiqui Manoj Bajpayee
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp