Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain grateful as 'Mahabharat' clocks eight years

Shaheer Sheikh, who played the pivotal role of Arjun in the show, took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the show.

Published: 16th September 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shaheer Sheikh in 'Mahabharat'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raaj Jain felt grateful and nostalgic as their show 'Mahabharat', one of the popular television shows in India, completed eight years on Thursday. The show was first aired in 2013 on Star Plus.

Along with these lovely photos, Shaheer penned a heartfelt caption for his "unforgettable journey".

"8years of Mahabharat ... a show that gave me memories to last a lifetime! Going through all these pictures today took me back in time ... An unforgettable journey with some of the most memorable people #8yearsofMahabharat #Arjun," he wrote.

Sourabh, who gracefully essayed the role of Shri Krishna in the show, took to his Instagram and uploaded a video montage of various scenes from the show, adding the title song 'Mahabharat' in the background.

Sourabh expressed his gratitude for all the love and support in the caption of the post.

"To everyone who were part of it, To everyone who took part in it, To everyone who are still part of it, To everyone who are yet to be part of it, To each one of you. Thank you Thank you Thank you," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer's show 'Pavitra Rishta - It's never too late' has started streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 on Wednesday. Shaheer plays the role of Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande, who is reprising the role of Archana.

Sourabh was last seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

