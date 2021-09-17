STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abundantia Entertainment developing series on Nirav Modi

The company has reportedly acquired the rights of the book "Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi," written by investigative journalist and author Pavan C Lall.

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Abundantia Entertainment is planning a multi-season series on fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the production house announced on Friday.

The company, which behind films such as "Sherni", "Shakuntala Devi", "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha" and "Airlift", has acquired the rights of the book "Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi".

Written by investigative journalist and author Pavan C Lall, the book is based on personal encounters, interviews, and research conducted by Lall.

The author will serve as a consultant writer for the series adaptation, which is currently in the scripting stage.

Lall said he is excited to be part of the book-to-screen adaptation journey.

"Capturing the sensibility of a book in a cinematic way is not a simple task but I have full faith in Abundantia Entertainment and believe that they will do complete justice to this endeavour and give Flawed the appropriate visual mounting. 'Flawed: The Rise…' is my effort to bring to the audience the tale of a larger-than-life entrepreneur - his spectacular rise and equally dramatic fall which brought an entire industry to its knees," Lall said in a statement.

Nirav Modi is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

He is currently lodged in a UK jail and is fighting extradition to India.

