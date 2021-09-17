Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara film titled Lion ?

By Express News Service

Shoot for Shah Rukh Khan’s new film with Atlee begun recently. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, speculations are rife that the film has been titled, Lion.

The title got leaked after a letter seeking permission to park vehicles engaged for the film’s shoot started doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies production house, the film will appeal to the pan-Indian audience with an interesting cast.

Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu are also part of the film. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Priyamani were spotted shooting for the film in Pune.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Apart from Atlee, the actor is also rumored to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani, Raj and DK, and Ashiq Abu. None of these projects, including Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, has been officially announced yet.

