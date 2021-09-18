STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divya Agarwal wins 'Bigg Boss OTT', takes home Rs 25 lakh prize money

Agarwal's name was announced by Gauahar Khan, actress and 'Bigg Boss 7' winner, leading Johar to exclaim "Woman power zindabad".

Published: 18th September 2021 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Agarwal takes home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, the 'Bigg Boss' trophy and wins a place, along with the other four finalists. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Serial reality show star Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT' on Friday, marking a victorious end to her stay at the 'house' hosted by Karan Johar.

A journalism student who went on to become a choreographer and actress (seen most recently in the web series 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2'), Agarwal had previously won the reality show 'Ace of Space 1' after being the runner-up at MTV Splitsvilla 10'.

Agarwal takes home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, the 'Bigg Boss' trophy and wins a place, along with the other four finalists, in 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan, opening shortly on the television channel Colors.

Right from the start of 'Bigg Boss OTT', which ran for six weeks, Agarwal kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty, who got her fair share of attention because of the arrest of her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, for allegedly being the kingpin of the Mumbai porn racket, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night.

Shetty was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhatt, a choreographer who has been associated with dance reality shows such as 'Super Dancer 3', 'Jhalak Dikhlaja' and 'Nach Baliye'.

