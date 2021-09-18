STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar shares BTS picture from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' set

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has been penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

Published: 18th September 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be marking his return to the director's chair with the upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', on Saturday, shared a BTS photo from the movie's set.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo featuring the film's crew as they worked on the busy set. The scene they were working on was being filmed indoors. Along with the photo, he wrote, "#shootlife #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has been penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The movie, which was announced on July 6 by Karan, will be coming out in 2022.

Earlier, a first-day shoot BTS clip of the film had been released in which Alia could be seen setting the frame ablaze with her alluring saree looks and Ranveer spreading the magic with his debonair appearance. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also seen in the short video.

In the film, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

Karan's last directorial venture for the big screen was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which hit the theatres back in 2016. The movie starred actors Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

After that, he helmed Netflix's anthologies 'Lust Stories' (2018) and 'Ghost Stories' (2020).

Apart from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Karan also has 'Takht' in his kitty.

Separately from his directorial stints, the filmmaker also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline.

He will be producing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi', along with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'.

Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with 'Liger', which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp