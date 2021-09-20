STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Concerned about media reports on Shilpa Shetty's kids after Raj Kundra's arrest, says Bombay HC

The court had, in July, said it cannot pass a blanket gag order on the media on reporting anything against Shetty.

Published: 20th September 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday said it was concerned about media reports on actor Shilpa Shetty's minor children following the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic movies.

Justice Gautam Patel was hearing a suit filed by Shetty against the alleged defamatory articles and videos published against her and her family after Kundra's arrest in July.

Shetty, in her plea, had sought that the media be restrained from publishing "incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory" content.

The court had, in July, said it cannot pass a blanket gag order on the media on reporting anything against Shetty.

However, it had directed for three videos uploaded on YouTube to be deleted.

ALSO READ: After 2 months in jail, businessman Raj Kundra gets bail in porn films case

On Monday, Shetty's counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, told the court they were in talks with most of the defendants (media outlets and private persons running blogs and vlogs), and many of them had agreed to remove objectionable posts.

The bench, while posting the matter for further hearing on October 1, directed the plaintiff to segregate the defendants into two categories – private vloggers and bloggers, and traditional media outlets.

"Traditional media will understand rationale and competent advice.

We cannot say the same about these private vloggers and bloggers," Justice Patel said.

The court also asked Chandrachud why the plaintiff was in a rush for the plea to be heard.

"You (Shetty) are not going to be able to get a permanent injunction (against media reports), then why are you in a rush? This matter pertaining to Raj Kundra is going to go on for some more time," Justice Patel said.

"I am not concerned about Shilpa Shetty - she will handle herself. I am more concerned about her minor children. Media reports on Shetty's personal life with her children are of concern - in such matters, it is the children who are in the centre," Justice Patel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty porn films case Bombay High Court Shilpa Shetty children
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp