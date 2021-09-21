STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar to speak at Climate Week in New York

Bhumi Pednekar will talk about how India will play a vital role in the global response to the climate emergency, and how the Indian industry will play a critical role in this journey forward.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a fierce advocate of climate conservation, has been invited to speak at the Climate Week in New York.

Announcing the development, Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group, said, "We are pleased to host Bhumi Pednekar at Climate Week NYC 2021 which is a critical moment to influence climate action across the world."

She added, "Along with being a talented artist, Bhumi has been a strong advocate for environment-friendly choices and green solutions. In line with this year's theme of 'Getting It Done,' young voices like Bhumi's will truly inspire others to do more at Climate Week NYC."

Bhumi will be speaking on September 23 during Climate Week NYC. The actor will talk about how India will play a vital role in the global response to the climate emergency, and how the Indian industry will play a critical role in this journey forward.

Now in its thirteenth year, Climate Week NYC is the largest climate week on earth. Run by Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations, COP26 and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is where the world gathers to showcase leading action and discuss how to do more.

Climate Group is an international non-profit, publicly launched in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York with the mission to see a world of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Coming back to Bhumi, she spearheads the hugely lauded social media initiative 'Climate Warrior' that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature.

The actor has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause for life and through 'Climate Warrior', she is constantly aiming to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in protecting the environment.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi has a couple of projects in her kitty including 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Badhaai Do' and 'Takht'. 

