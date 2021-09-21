Deepika Padukone shares glimpses of her badminton session with PV Sindhu

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, treated her fans to a "regular day" in her life by sharing glimpses of her badminton session with none other than the ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu.

Deepika, who herself is the eldest daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos from her session. In the caption, she wrote, "Just a regular day in my life...Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!"

In the post, both the stars seemed to be giving their best while playing against each other. In one of the photos, both Deepika and Sindhu could be seen laughing and sharing a light moment at the badminton court.

For the sporting session, Deepika donned all black clothes, comprising of a tank top and joggers. Sindhu too wore the same, but her tank top had hues of purple and pink. The social media post from the 'Padmaavat' star garnered more than 5 lakh likes within the span of an hour.

As soon as the post was shared, several fans of Sindhu and Deepika started showering love on the duo. One fan wrote, "Two Idols in one pic." Another wrote, "Is there a biopic on the wayyy?"

A few weeks back, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh had joined Sindhu for an intimate dinner in the city, the photos of which had gone viral online.

Recently, Deepika had shared a selfie on her Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her post badminton session glow. "The post (badminton) glow," she captioned the photograph.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake.