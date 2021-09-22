STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati to star in Netflix's 'Rana Naidu'

The action-drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they are in a problem.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstars and uncle-nephew duo Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Netflix's upcoming crime-drama series 'Rana Naidu'.

The action-drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they are in a problem.

Karan Anshuman is the showrunner and will co-direct along with Suparn Verma.

Speaking about the series, Rana said, "It's lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long-form storytelling that's completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I'm extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging and new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon."

Venkatesh shared his excitement for the upcoming project, calling it "perfect".

"I cannot wait to work with Rana, we are going to have a blast on set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it," he said.

Produced by Locomotive Global Inc., the series is an official adaptation of the American popular drama series 'Ray Donovan' and will commence shooting soon. 

