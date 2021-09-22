Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan offer prayers at Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's grave

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the 10th death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, his wife Sharmila Tagore and daughter Soha Ali Khan offered prayers at the grave of the late Nawab of Pataudi.

Taking to Instagram, Soha, who is currently spending time at her grand ancestral property Pataudi Palace, posted pictures in which she can be seen praying at the grave with her mother and her little daughter Inaaya.

The women are dressed in white, as they fondly remember their beloved family member.

"You are never dead to us until we forget you #inmemory #10years," Soha captioned the post.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, was the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team in 1965 when he met actor Sharmila Tagore at a party in New Delhi.

As per reports, the cricketer tried his best to woo the Bollywood beauty for almost four years before they decided to tie the knot on December 29, 1969.

The couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan in 1970, daughter Saba, who is a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actor Soha Ali Khan in 1978.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70 when he breathed his last.