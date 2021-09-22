STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taranjit Kaur, Sanjay Mishra reunite for Ravi Singh’s ‘Hasal’

“I’m really excited to be in the same film as Sanjay Mishra again,” Taranjit, who is also a poet, shares.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Mishra (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

After working together in Rajat Kapoor’s Ankhon Dekhi, Taranjit Kaur will now star alongside Sanjay Mishra post a gap of eight years. The duo will be seen in Ravi Singh’s upcoming film Hasal, which also stars Ranvir Shorey, Raghav Juyal, and debutant Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat.  

Taranjit Kaur

“I’m really excited to be in the same film as Sanjay Mishra again,” Taranjit, who is also a poet, shares.

“Though our tracks are separate, it’s a pleasure working with him.” 

Hasal’s story unfolds in four tracks. Taranjit essays the role of a Muslim woman, who is concerned about her daughter’s safety.

“Their relationship is pretty tense. There are more layers to my character,” she concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taranjit Kaur Sanjay Mishra Hasal Ranvir Shorey Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat Raghav Juyal
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp