Taranjit Kaur, Sanjay Mishra reunite for Ravi Singh’s ‘Hasal’

By Express News Service

After working together in Rajat Kapoor’s Ankhon Dekhi, Taranjit Kaur will now star alongside Sanjay Mishra post a gap of eight years. The duo will be seen in Ravi Singh’s upcoming film Hasal, which also stars Ranvir Shorey, Raghav Juyal, and debutant Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat.

“I’m really excited to be in the same film as Sanjay Mishra again,” Taranjit, who is also a poet, shares.

“Though our tracks are separate, it’s a pleasure working with him.”

Hasal’s story unfolds in four tracks. Taranjit essays the role of a Muslim woman, who is concerned about her daughter’s safety.

“Their relationship is pretty tense. There are more layers to my character,” she concludes.