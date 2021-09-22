STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions announce film slate for theatrical release

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to be released over the next 18-24 months.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Viacom18

For representational purposes (Illustration by Tapas Ranjan)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with Dharma Productions to bring some of the most awaited Hindi films to life on the silver screen, including Karan Johar's directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo".

As part of the association, the two companies will also collaborate on Shakun Batra's next film featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, as well as Shashank Khaitan's feature project, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Raj Mehta-directed "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as part of the cast.

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to be released over the next 18-24 months.

Viacom18 has also acquired satellite rights for these films, a press release stated.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said collaborating to build a slate of films "further strengthens our long-term association" with Johar and Dharma Productions.

"As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment," Andhare said in a statement on Wednesday.

Johar added, "In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema.

Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it."

The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences, said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.

"We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance," Mehta further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharma Productions Viacom18 Studios Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Jug Jugg Jeeyo
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp