Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak' to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

The action film, directed by Kanishk Varma, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal on Wednesday said his upcoming film 'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

The 40-year-old actor announced the news on Instagram and shared a poster featuring him holding a gun.

"My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," he wrote.

The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

"Sanak - Hope Under Siege" marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like "Force" and "Commando".

The upcoming movie also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra.

It is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

