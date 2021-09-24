After Vijay Sethupathi, now Regina Cassandra joins cast of Raj-DK’s web series

By Express News Service

South Indian actor Regina Cassandra, who debuted in Bollywood with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019), is all set to join the cast of a yet-to-be-named web series for Amazon Prime Video.

The project is helmed by writer-producer-director duo Raj & DK, who directed the spy web series, The Family Man.

This series will also mark Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut. The stellar cast includes actors Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, and Raashi Khanna.

Regina, who was the lead in Tamil horror film Nenjam Marappathillai, is said to play Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in the series.

She has previously worked with Sethupathi in Mugizh, an hour-long web film that is yet to be released. Her upcoming film Soorpanagai, is a mystery thriller in Tamil.