CFBC seeks explanation from makers of 'Bhavai' for flouting certification rules, issues show-cause notice

It came to CBFC's notice that the makers of the film had released its trailer on YouTube by changing the title and also by including the portions which were deposited with the CBFC as per guidelines.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bhavai'.

A still from 'Bhavai'. (Photo | YouTube screenshot)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After makers of the upcoming movie 'Bhavai' changed its earlier title 'Raavan Leela' due to religious backlash and a legal defamation case, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now sought an explanation from them for flouting certification rules and tampering with the film's content.

Despite this title change, the Pratik Gandhi starrer film kept receiving heavy backlash on social media with many demanding to ban the movie.

Addressing the backlash, the makers had issued a statement on their Twitter handle. There, they clarified that the title and a controversial dialogue had been removed from the film and the promo as well.

"With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title 'Raavan Leela' is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers," read an excerpt from the statement. It added, "The film 'Bhavai' has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the 'U' category."

Now, the CBFC has strongly objected to this title change since it was done after the board granted the certificate to the film, which is in contravention of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

It came to CBFC's notice that the makers of the film had released its trailer on YouTube in a distorted form, i.e. by changing the title and also by including the portions which were deposited with the CBFC as per the guidelines.

The CBFC has sought an explanation from the makers after this came to their notice. Prasoon Joshi, CBFC chairperson, in a statement, said today, "CFBC has sought explanation from the makers of Bhavai for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film."

He further added, "CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible. However, want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems and balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light."

Hence, the CBFC has sought an explanation from the filmmakers by issuing a show-cause notice and their reply is under consideration at present. Appropriate action will be taken as per the rules and guidelines in due course.

'Bhavai' also stars Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021. 

