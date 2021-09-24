STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Dharma Productions and Viacom18 sign four film deal

In what looks like big news for Bollywood, Dharma Productions and Viacom18 have announced a new partnership to release a slew of films.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

(Left to right) Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ajit Andhare

By Express News Service

In what looks like big news for Bollywood, Dharma Productions and Viacom18 have announced a new partnership to release a slew of films. Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for films, which include Karan’s forthcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Additionally, the companies are teaming up for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shakun Batra’s next, and a Shashank Khaitan film starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The films, which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18-24 months. With Viacom18’s broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

Speaking about this unique partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, mentioned, “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions.”

In the same vein, Karan Johar added, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will 
further enable it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Dharma Productions Viacom18 Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp