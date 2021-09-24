Dharma Productions and Viacom18 sign four film deal

By Express News Service

In what looks like big news for Bollywood, Dharma Productions and Viacom18 have announced a new partnership to release a slew of films. Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for films, which include Karan’s forthcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Additionally, the companies are teaming up for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shakun Batra’s next, and a Shashank Khaitan film starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The films, which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18-24 months. With Viacom18’s broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

Speaking about this unique partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, mentioned, “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions.”

In the same vein, Karan Johar added, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will

further enable it.”