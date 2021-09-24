STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Masaba Gupta wraps up second season of Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba'

'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen.

Published: 24th September 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the first season of 'Masaba Masaba'.

A still from the first season of 'Masaba Masaba'. (Photo | YouTube)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Masaba has finished shooting for the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, "42 days. Lots of laughs, tears, anxieties, pure happiness, deep tiredness later it's a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast, crew ( Dr. K) & everyone who was a part of this! See you on your @netflix_in screens soonish!"

'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. Neena Gupta also plays a key role in the hit show.

Directed by Sonam Nair, the first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Masaba Masaba season 2 Masaba Gupta Neena Gupta Sonam Nair
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp