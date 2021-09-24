STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in quirky comedy film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

Published: 24th September 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has been roped in to headline an upcoming quirky comedy film titled Janhit Mein Jaari. Written by Raaj Shaandilyaa (of Dream Girl-fame), this film will be helmed by debutant director Jai Bantu Singh.  

The production of the film commenced yesterday in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Janhit Mein Jaari will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. Bharuccha, who is best known for her role in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, will also be seen next in the horror film Chhorii, Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, and Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal.
 

