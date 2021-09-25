Radhika Apte wraps up shooting for 'Forensic', shares BTS photo with co-star Vikrant Massey

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Radhika Apte on Saturday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming film "Forensic".

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Mini films, the movie is being directed by Vishal Furia of "Criminal Justice" fame.

The 36-year-old actor on Instagram shared the update along with a photo with co-star Vikrant Massey.

"And it's a film wrap (for me)," Apte wrote in the caption.

Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt.

Ltd produces the movie in collaboration with Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banner Mini Films.

Hunar Mukut serves as co-producer.

Besides "Forensic", Apte will also feature in filmmaker Vasan Bala's "Monica, O My Darling".

The Netflix movie will also star Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi.