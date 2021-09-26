STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' to open in theatres on New Year's Eve

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented yet failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Published: 26th September 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced that his upcoming film "Jersey", the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will release theatrically on December 31.

The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali.

Kapoor took to Instagram and posted, "'Jersey' releasing in theatres 31st December."

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The "Kabir Singh" star had started filming the movie earlier last year but the shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team resumed the production in October and shot in various location in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh with safety protocols in place.

On Sunday, actor Tiger Shroff also announced the release date of his next film "Heropanti 2".

The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed action drama will release on May 6, 2022.

"Heropanti 2" is a sequel to the 2014 actioner which marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.

The film was earlier scheduled to release theatrically on December 3.

While the first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Jersey realease date Gowtham Tinnanuri
