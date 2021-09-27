STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar’s 'Bachchan Pandey' to hit screens on March 4, 2022

It has been announced that Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey will hit the big screens on March 4, 2022. Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji.

Published: 27th September 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

By Express News Service

The film reportedly has Akshay Kumar playing a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist who wishes to be a director.  The film also features Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prateik Babbar in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, release dates of several projects are being announced following the Maharashtra government’s decision to reopen theatres from October 22.Sooryavnashi, Jersey, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Mayday, Heropanti 2, ‘83, Prithviraj, Jayesh Bhai Jordaar, and Shamshera are some of the films whose release dates have been announced.
 

