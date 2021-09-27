STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shefali Shah wraps up shooting for 'Jalsa'

According to Shefali, the team has made her "better, richer, happier and fuller as an actor and more so as a person."

Published: 27th September 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shefali Shah

Actor Shefali Shah (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Shefali Shah has finished shooting for her new film 'Jalsa', which also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram, Shefali penned an emotional note sharing her experience of working on the film.

She wrote, "The toughest part of a film ending is parting ways. Relationships I build in front of the camera and off. There's nothing that prepares me for it. And I mean nothing. Memories created between all of us. The laughter, madness, passion, obsession and magic that got created with so many people coming together as one. #Jalsa is a very very special one. It's all pure, heart and raw emotion."

Shefali also thanked the whole team and crew for giving her special memories for life.

"I carry with me a sweet ache full of love and respect I have for this amazing team. And I can't begin to thank them enough, each and everyone of them. My sunshine kidos @surya.kasibhatla , @shafin_patel_official . Boss men #SureshTriveni, and #SaurabhGoswami The absolutely amazing @balanvidya and @rohinihattangady, my darlings @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta , the ever smiling hardworking AD team @garamhawa @ganumaan @chi_nky @jaideep_duhan_ @rahulanandhai , the garb creator @sujatarajain #Siddhi, Ram dada, the inaudible whisper team & @anmolbhave and guys and every single one (so wat if they're not on insta) and @abundantiaent @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma @alien_sadhvi & @karuna.vishwanath #prajwalchandrashekhar," she added.

According to Shefali, the team has made her "better, richer, happier and fuller as an actor and more so as a person."

Directed by Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame, 'Jalsa' also stars Manav Kaul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shefali Shah
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp